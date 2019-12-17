Francis Marion Military Academy suddenly closes its doors

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A Marion County military academy has announced it’s shutting its doors.

Francis Marion Military Academy, a charter school, announced its decision Monday afternoon, according to a Marion County Public Schools spokesperson.

The school board nor the school district had any input on the decision, the spokesperson said. As a charter school, the military academy is a public school operated by a private entity.

The district’s spokesperson said they plan to re-enroll students in traditional public high schools and are trying to hire some of their teaching staff.

It is unclear why the school has decided to close in the middle of the academic year.

News 6 has reached out to the school for comment and has not heard back.