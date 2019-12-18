25 guns stolen from Rockledge gun store, police say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – Burglars stole so many guns, they couldn’t even hold on to them all.

Surveillance Monday morning at Red Dot Shooting off Eyster Boulevard showed a rifle falling out of a suspect’s arms.

The burglar then tosses more guns to the ground before loading up a car and driving away with another burglar.

Rockledge police said there was a delay between when the two broke a window and when the gun store's alarm company notified authorities.

“They did not stay in there too terribly long so by the time we got on scene, they were gone,” Deputy Chief Donna Seyferth said.

Police said they stole around 25 handguns and long guns.

Police think it was just their latest gun store theft.

Wednesday, the two were also believed to have stolen from a gun store in Ocala, and also a store in West Melbourne on Monday.

Police said the connection between all three was the getaway car.

"We're seeing the same vehicle again and again," Seyferth said.

Police said it's a newer-model Hyundai Veloster.

The hatchback had some damage to the front bumper and a front tire is driving on the spare.

"It is a distinct looking vehicle especially with the damage. That's going to make it stand out," Seyferth said.

Anyone with information about the car or any of the three burglaries is asked to call Rockledge police.