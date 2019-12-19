Frontier Airlines building $10M Hangar at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – Frontier Airlines announced on Thursday the company will build a 35,000 square foot hangar at Orlando International Airport.

The project is expected to bring 45 new jobs in Orlando , doubling its current maintenance workforce at the airport.

"It will enable us to continue to grow. We have over 150 air crafts coming over within the next five to seven years and we will double in size, President & CEO Barry Biffle said.

The $10 million dollar project will include indoor parking for Frontier's largest aircraft, the Airbus A321 and an outdoor auxiliary pad for two additional Airbus A320 family craft.

Biffle explained Central Florida is one of the busiest tourist destinations and the airline has about 60 non-stop flights out of Orlando.

"It is the happiest place on earth and it's one of the best destinations in america from a tourism perspective and that creates a lot of opportunity for airlines like us to bring people to Orlando," Biffle said.

The airline also opened a new flight attendant training center in Orlando not far from the airport.

Construction on the new hangar will begin in 2020 and will take a year and a half to complete.