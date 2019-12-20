Port St. John man accused of fatally shooting brother-in-law
26-year-old Daniel Diemer facing second-degree murder charge
PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – A Port St. John man is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of his brother-in-law, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said 26-year-old Daniel Diemer shot his brother-in-law, 45-year-old Kyle Zepeda III, who was trying to calm him down.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Diemer was reportedly causing a disturbance Thursday afternoon at a home on Camberly Street.
Zepeda and his wife, Diemer’s sister, arrived at the home in an attempt to diffuse the situation, but when Zepeda entered through a side garage door, Diemer opened fire on him, deputies said.
Zepeda was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Diemer was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail, where he is being held without bail on a second-degree murder charge.
No other details were immediately available.
Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.