Port St. John man accused of fatally shooting brother-in-law

PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. – A Port St. John man is facing charges in connection with the shooting death of his brother-in-law, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 26-year-old Daniel Diemer shot his brother-in-law, 45-year-old Kyle Zepeda III, who was trying to calm him down.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Diemer was reportedly causing a disturbance Thursday afternoon at a home on Camberly Street.

Zepeda and his wife, Diemer’s sister, arrived at the home in an attempt to diffuse the situation, but when Zepeda entered through a side garage door, Diemer opened fire on him, deputies said.

Zepeda was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Diemer was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail, where he is being held without bail on a second-degree murder charge.

No other details were immediately available.

