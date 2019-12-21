New Smyrna Beach man facing DUI charges after 3-vehicle crash in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – A New Smyrna Beach man is facing DUI charges after a three-vehicle crash in Pinellas County around 10:58 a.m. on Dec. 12.

The crash happened in the area of Roosevelt Boulevard and Lake Carillon Drive, this is about one mile southeast of the St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport.

Troopers said Ryan Paul Livingston, 39, is facing charges of DUI and reckless driving.

Investigators said Livingston was driving a 2011 Chevy Cruze northeast on 28th Street approaching Roosevelt Boulevard.

A 65-year-old Tampa woman was driving a Jeep northwest on Roosevelt Boulevard and she was approaching Lake Carillon Drive, according to investigators.

A 37-year-old St. Petersburg man was driving a 2011 Toyota Corolla and he was also approaching Lake Carillion Drive, according to troopers.

FHP said Livingston ran a red light and crashed into the Jeep.

After the initial collision, Livingston’s car hit the Corolla.

Investigators said after the initial crash the Jeep overturned on its driver’s side.

Each driver suffered serious injuries from the crash, according to FHP.

Troopers said Livingston was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.