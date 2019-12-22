Semi-truck slams into historic building in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Officials said a tractor trailer truck jackknifed into a historic hotel on Highway 60 early Sunday morning.

According to Osceola County Fire Rescue the trailer collided with the front of the historic Desert Inn on Highway 60 in Yeehaw Junction.

The building sits at the intersection of State Road 60 and South Kenansville Road.

“Crews quickly arrived on scene to provide care for the driver of the truck, who did not sustain serious injury,” OSCFR said.

According to officials, the truck was hauling oranges or orange juice.

The Desert Inn was added to the U.S. National Register of Historic Places in 1994.

According to investigators, it has not been in operation for some time, leaving the building unoccupied.