Man fatally shot during fight in St. Cloud, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot during an altercation Sunday night in St. Cloud, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Casto Delrio-Velez and David Thomas Spicer were in some sort of argument at a property in St. Cloud around 11:45 p.m. when Delrio-Velez shot Spicer.

Spicer died at the scene, records show.

Delrio-Velez, 64, cooperated with the investigation and was arrested on a second-degree murder charge, records show. He’s being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond.