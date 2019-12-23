68ºF

Local News

Man fatally shot during fight in St. Cloud, deputies say

Suspect faces second-degree murder charge

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Osceola County, Crime
Casto Delrio-Velez
Casto Delrio-Velez (News 6)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot during an altercation Sunday night in St. Cloud, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Casto Delrio-Velez and David Thomas Spicer were in some sort of argument at a property in St. Cloud around 11:45 p.m. when Delrio-Velez shot Spicer.

Spicer died at the scene, records show.

Delrio-Velez, 64, cooperated with the investigation and was arrested on a second-degree murder charge, records show. He’s being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond.

