Sewer main breaks turn South Florida blocks into ‘war zone’

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A South Florida neighborhood has been plagued with a toxic and smelly odor for almost two weeks due to three back-to-back sewer main breaks that residents say have turned their blocks into “a war zone.”

Sewage flowed for nine days in the Rio Vista neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale during the first break earlier this month.

Two days after a repair, the 54-inch pipe ruptured in another spot a block away. The break sent sludge into the Tarpon River, streets and a neighborhood park.

A third break occurred in the same sewer line the next day. Crews were working around the clock to make repairs.