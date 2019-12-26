Florida man found passed out Christmas morning in car threatens to shoot officer, police say

BELLE ISLE, Fla. – Belle Isle police said an armed 18-year-old man found sleeping in his car-- still in drive --on Christmas morning is accused of threatening to shoot a police officer.

According to the arrest report, the officer saw Jeffrey Reyna’s Nissan sedan in a ditch near the 400 block of Hoffner Avenue just before 7 a.m. on Christmas.

The officer said Reyna was sitting slumped over in the driver’s seat with a bottle of scotch in his lap, snoring.

It took several attempts to wake the slumbering man, according to the report. Based on Reyna’s incoherent state when he did wake, the police officer said he called for Orange County Fire and Rescue.

As the officer attempted to get Reyna to sit on the curb and wait for paramedics the officer said he noticed Reyna reaching for his waistband. The officer said he saw a black gun holster in Reyna’s waistband and 18-year-old continued to try and reach into his pants.

Fearing for his safety, the officer placed Reyna’s hands behind his back, resulting in a struggle. After the officer was able to secure Reyna’s handcuffs, the suspect said “Ima shoot your (expletive) bruh,” according to the report.

Police said the Smith and Wesson handgun in Reyna’s pants was loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

After paramedics arrived, Reyna continued to be aggressive and alternated between screaming, crying and threatening, police said.

At one point, Reyna spit on two Belle Isle police officers trying to secure him to a gurney, according to the report.

Reyna was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment before he was booked at the Orange County Booking and Release Center.

Reyna is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer with a firearm, battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, carrying a concealed firearm without a permit, driving under the influence and possession of alcohol by a person under 21 years old.