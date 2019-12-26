Florida man ‘playing cowboy’ shoots himself in leg, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man who accidentally shot himself in the leg while “playing cowboy” lied about the incident because he’s not supposed to own a gun, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 36-year-old Matthew Noffsinger Jr. was taken to a hospital on Dec. 14 to be treated for a gunshot wound and initially said he was in the woods when someone shot him.

After deputies questioned him further about why he had an entrance and exit wound straight down his leg, Noffsinger admitted that he was “playing cowboy” with a .22 revolver when he accidentally shot himself, according to the affidavit.

He said he lied because he’s a convicted felon and he’s not supposed to be in possession of a gun, records show.

On the way to jail, he spontaneously uttered that he only shot the gun three times, according to the arrest report.

A wallet containing four credit cards and an ID that didn’t belong to Noffsinger were found in his backpack, records show. He said he found the items, authorities said.

Noffsinger, 36, was arrested on charges of possession of personal information and felon with possession of a firearm.