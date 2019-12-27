Deputies: Man killed, woman injured in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man was killed and a woman was injured at a residence in Bushnell early Friday morning, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Hunt Avenue at about 4 a.m. and found the woman injured and the man dead “as a result of homicidal violence.”

The woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not released further details about what happened at the residence.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621.