Mount Dora man arrested after his pit bulls were found covered in fleas, deputies say

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said a 30-year-old Mount Dora man was arrested after his pit bulls were found covered in fleas.

Donald Levon Barnes is facing five counts of cruelty to animals.

Investigators said deputies responded to a house on the 1900 block of Highland Park Boulevard in Mount Dora after an anonymous complaint in reference to animal cruelty.

Animal Control officers said they saw two kennels in plain view in the front yard.

Officers said two female pit bulls covered with fleas were housed in a kennel so small they could not move resulting in one dog sitting on top of the other dehydrated dog with no food or water.

Investigators said a second kennel housed a dehydrated pit bull covered in fleas.

There was also a dead lizard with large amounts of mosquito larvae in an alga infested water cooler in the kennel, according to investigators.

Animal Control said two other pit bulls were found in makeshift kennels.

One of the pit bulls had an abnormal bloated stomach covered in fleas resulting in blood sores from the excess of flea larvae and dried blood, according to officers.

Another pit bull was emaciated with his ribs and hip bones showing, the dog was covered in fleas, according to investigators.

Officers said the landlord previously told Barnes to clean up the property and to provide enough food, water, and shelter for the pit bulls.

The dogs were rushed to the Lake County Animal Shelter for veterinarian treatment.

Investigators said Barnes told the officers he was upset the Sheriff’s Office took his dogs.