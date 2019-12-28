Sanford Police looking for people who broke into Target on Christmas Eve

SANFORD, Fla. – The Sanford Police Department is looking for the suspects who broke into a Target on WP Ball Boulevard on Christmas Eve.

Police said they entered the store around 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators said they got in the store by shattering the exterior glass window.

They were wearing masks and gloves, according to police.

Investigators said it does not appear they were able to steal any property before leaving the store upon the presence of Target employees.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the police.