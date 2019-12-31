Ocoee police officer injured trying to stop suspects in stolen car

OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee police officer is recovering Tuesday after suffering an injury while trying to stop a stolen car.

The incident began around 8:15 p.m. Monday at a shopping plaza on West Silver Star Road.

According to police, the officer spotted a stolen 2012 Audi and attempted to approach the driver, who accelerated and plowed into the officer’s cruiser.

The officer, whose name has not been released, was forced to jump out of the way and ended up injuring his hand, police said.

The driver and the passenger took off but were spotted by another officer who used stop sticks to halt the car near the entrance ramp of State Road 408.

Investigators said Gregorio Salazar, 27, and Nicole Blankenship, 35, jumped out of the car and ran away, but they were caught by police after a short chase.

Salazar and Blankenship were booked into the Orange County Jail.

Salazar faces several charges and is being held without bond.

Blankenship faces two charges, including resisting an officer without violence.