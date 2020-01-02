Flagler man awakened by intruder in son’s bedroom; thief escapes after being tackled

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Flagler resident awakened by a rustling noise in his son’s bedroom discovered an intruder who managed to get away despite being tackled by the victim, sheriff’s officials said.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said the 34-year-old Palm Coast man was asleep in his room early on New Year’s Day when he heard a noise, went to his son’s room and saw a man running out of the bedroom. The sheriff’s report didn’t say if the boy was home at the time of the incident.

The victim said he initially thought the noise was possibly from his estranged wife who could have been coming over to get some items for their son, officials said.

The resident said he tackled the intruder near the front door of the home, and the man dropped several items he had taken, including a Nintendo Switch, a game controller and a battery pack, deputies said. The resident also pulled a glove off one of the man’s hands, deputies said.

The intruder ran away and has not been located, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies said the man forced his way into the home through the garage and a bolt cutter was found in the boy’s room.

The victim said several items were stolen from his home, including:

Arlo security monitors valued at about $500

An automotive diagnostic tablet valued at $3,000.

A Fluke Multimeter valued at $600

The resident was not injured, and an investigation is ongoing.