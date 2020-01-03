Pollo Tropical unveils new vegan menu items with Beyond Meat

ORLANDO, Fla. – Vegetarians and vegans now have some new options to choose from at Pollo Tropical.

Officials from the Caribbean fast-food chain announced Friday that they were adding Beyond Meat to the menu with the launch of the Vegan Tropichop and the Vegan Wrap.

The Tropichop includes a choice of white or brown rice, black beans, sauteed peppers and onions and picadillo made from Beyond Meat for $4.49. The wrap features rice, black beans, sweet plaintains and Beyond Meat ground beef wrapped in a tortilla for $4.09.

“At Pollo Tropical®, we pride ourselves on always offering guests the most delicious food at a great value. That’s why we’re excited to introduce the Beyond Meat menu items, so we can offer new great tasting choices to guests looking for plant-based options with the bold flavors they’ve come to expect from us,” said Hope Diaz, chief marketing officer of Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of Pollo Tropical.

Both items are available now.