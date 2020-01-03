SPCA finds foster-to-adopt homes for 8 dogs abandoned and left in a crate in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The SPCA of Brevard County said they have found foster-to-adopt homes for the eight dogs that were abandoned and left in a crate outside the Brevard County Sheriff’s Department Animal Services building.

The dogs were rushed to the SPCA in Titusville on Tuesday.

Six of the eight dogs have left the adoption center and are with their new families.

Six of the Sesame Street Eight have left the building to go to their foster-to-adopt homes. This is the first step in... Posted by SPCA of Brevard Adoption Center on Thursday, January 2, 2020

Two of the dogs will stay at the adoption center until they are stronger.

“Thank you to everyone who has followed and been involved in this rescue! We couldn’t have done it without the help of our amazing community,” The SPCA posted on Facebook.

Donations for the dogs’ care are being accepted on the SPCA’s website.