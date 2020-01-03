Teenage Florida driver crashes stolen car into house, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Authorities say a 14-year-old stole a car from a family friend and crashed it into a house in St. Petersburg.

Police say neither the driver nor the teenage passenger suffered life threatening injuries in the Friday morning crash. No one was at the home when the crash occurred.

The house had some exterior damage.

The teens were taken to a hospital for treatment.

St. Petersburg police say an investigation into the crash is continuing.