Deputies seek info on drive-by shooting on Christmas in Clermont

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information about a drive-by shooting on Christmas in Clermont.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 9 p.m. on Dec. 25 an unidentified smaller 4-door passenger vehicle drove by the victim’s place located off of Wishing Wind Way and fired multiple gunshots.

This is just south of Old County Road 50 and two miles east of North Hancock Road.

Deputies said the vehicle was possibly a Nissan or a Toyota.

The car was occupied by two to four people, according to deputies.

Investigators said bullets hit the victim’s vehicle and other cars in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call deputies at 352-343-2101.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.