Teen wanted for attempted murder could be hiding in Marion County, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old man wanted on charges of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm is believed to be hiding in Marion County, deputies said.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday that D’Andre Fields knows he has warrants out for his arrest and may be hiding in the Silver Springs Shores area or in the area of Landfair.

Deputies said Fields is considered armed and dangerous and warned anyone who sees him not to approach him and instead submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

Read the full post below.