Man wanted in Sumter County homicide arrested in South Florida

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted in connection with a Sumter County homicide case has been taken into custody in South Florida, according to deputies.

Lorenzo Jamar Green, 25, was wanted in the death of 29-year-old Marquis Duggs, who was found dead at a home in Bushnell on Dec. 27, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

[PREVIOUS: Deputies: Man killed, woman injured in Sumter County]

Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to the residence on Hunt Avenue, where they found Duggs dead “as a result of homicidal violence" and a woman injured.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Details on her condition were not immediately known.

Deputies said during the investigation, Green was identified as the suspect in the case and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to track Green to Broward County, where, with the help of the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested Wednesday.

Details on what led up to the homicide are still unclear.

No other details were immediately available.

