75-year-old woman fatally strikes tree in Sumter County crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A 75-year-old Dade City woman is dead after fatally striking a tree in Sumter County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the woman, whose name has not been released, was driving east on State Road 50, east of County Road 478A, around 10:30 a.m. Friday when she lost control and veered onto the south shoulder.

The woman then drove across an embankment and through a wire fence before smashing into the tree, troopers said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report.

Authorities have not said what might have caused the woman to lose control.

No other details were immediately available.

