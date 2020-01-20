54ºF

Computers closed at Volusia libraries after attempted cyber hack

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of library computers were taken offline in response to an attempted cyber intrusion targeting Volusia County Library Services.

The attempted security breach was reported Thursday morning and it’s believed to have affected 600 computers, including those used by the public and staff.

By the next day, about 50 computers were put back online to allow library staff to conduct patron business such as checking books in and out and making reservations.

Guests can still check out library materials and use Wi-Fi on personal devices in the library but they cannot use library computers to access the internet.

It’s expected that all regional libraries will have their computers back online by Friday and community libraries will be restored after that.

County officials are investigating the incident.

