Vigil held for woman shot, killed while riding in car on SR 436

ORLANDO, Fla. – Family and friends of 25-year-old Carola Luciano will gather Monday afternoon for a vigil.

Luciano was shot and killed December 13 while riding in a car at the intersection of Semoran Boulevard and Curry Ford Road in Orlando.

Flowers and pictures of Luciano remain at the spot where she lost her life. Two others were also injured in the shooting.

Orlando police believe the shooter was last seen in a white Dodge pickup truck, which was captured on surveillance video.

Luciano’s vigil is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at 5660 Curry Ford Road.

