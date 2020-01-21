Deputies: Pine Ridge student says he ‘forgot’ about axes, machete in his car

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Pine Ridge High School student who had a machete, axes, a throwing knife and an ice pick in his car claims he “forget” the weapons were in his vehicle, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the investigation began Tuesday morning when someone complained to the school resource officer that a student had drugs.

The student was searched and he was found to have a glass jar with a green leafy substance and a red pill inside believed to be molly, records show.

Deputies said they then went to the parking lot and searched the boy’s silver Mazda after they saw a large machete between the driver’s seat and center console. Pipes, drug paraphernalia, a glass jar containing presumptive marijuana, cigars, a 4-foot axe, a 1-foot axe, an ice pick and a throwing knife were also found, according to the affidavit.

The student claimed he forgot the items were in his car and also said that sometimes his friends leave items inside his vehicle.

The 17-year-old is facing a charge of possessing a weapon on a school campus.