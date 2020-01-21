Video: Combative woman bites chunk out of Flagler deputy’s leg

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – An irate woman who smelled of alcohol bit a chunk out of a deputy’s leg as he was trying to take her into custody, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to a home in Palm Coast on Friday to investigate a domestic violence incident. When they arrived, they said Cherie Saunders, 38, came outside and became combative. Saunders reportedly was barefoot, her makeup was smeared and she smelled of alcohol.

“Bye bye Felicias,” Saunders said, according to body camera video.

The footage shows Saunders getting within inches of a deputy’s face before they begin to attempt to take her into custody.

“I didn’t (expletive) touch you,” Saunders said.

Records show Saunders backed away, flailed her arms and kicked her legs -- yelling profanities the whole time -- as deputies tried to secure her.

“I didn’t (expletive) do anything,” Saunders screamed.

As the struggle was happening, Saunders bit into a deputy’s right calf and refused to let go until another deputy used a defensive tactic to release her grip, according to the affidavit.

The deputy was left with a 2-inch gash in his leg that was immediately swollen and bruised, a news release said.

After Saunders was taken into custody, the injured deputy reported feeling ill and passed out moments later.

“Rather than let us handle the investigation in a civil manner, this woman actively fought our deputies and bit one deputy resulting in a trip to the hospital,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you attack my deputies, you will not win and you will go to the Green Roof Inn facing serious charges. This is a prime example of how dangerous domestic violence calls are for our deputies to handle. Thankfully the deputy was not seriously injured by her actions.”

Deputies said Saunders vomited in a patrol vehicle and had to be taken to a hospital to be medically cleared because she was so intoxicated.

She’s facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, domestic battery and resisting an officer with violence.