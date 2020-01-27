Weather pushes SpaceX Starlink launch to Wednesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is again pushing its launch of another round of internet satellites citing poor weather at sea for its rocket booster landing.

The company is now targeting Wednesday at 9:06 a.m. to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station Launch Complex 40 carrying 60 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. This launch will bring the company’s total of satellites in orbit to 240, more than any other company operating spacecraft in low-Earth orbit.

Three other launch attempts were all called off in the past week due to weather. SpaceX officials said weather for the rocket booster-landing was unfavorable for another attempt Tuesday which is why the team is now targeting Wednesday for liftoff.

The U.S. Air Force’s 45th Space Wing has not posted a forecast for the new launch window.

The private company lands its first-stage boosters on a droneship called Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean. SpaceX is also working on recovering the rocket’s fairings, or nose cone, pieces after launch by catching them in a giant net. Re-flying rocket hardware allows SpaceX to keep launch costs lower than its competitors by millions of dollars.

The Starlink constellation is part of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s plan to become a global internet provider, beaming internet to remote destinations around the globe and helping fund other SpaceX projects.

A Falcon 9 launched another round of satellites on Jan. 6 and the company plans to send up Starlink spacecraft every few weeks, eventually, operating thousands of satellites to create a space-based global internet.

The private space company has been working to address concerns from astronomers about the reflection created by hundreds of satellites passing in the night sky.

Ahead of the most recent Starlink launch, SpaceX provided astronomy groups with tracking data to help them coordinate their science observations.

Astronomers have voiced concerns about the growing number of satellites in low-Earth orbit due to the brightness produced by satellites and because the spacecraft can disrupt radio signals used to detect objects in space when they fly over.

Launch details to know

Rocket: Falcon 9

Payload: 60 Starlink satellites

Launch window: Jan. 29 at 9:06 a.m.

Landing: Yes, droneship in the Atlantic Ocean

Launch forecast: TBD