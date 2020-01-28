Ocala police search for missing girl

OCALA, Fla. – Ocala police are searching for a missing girl who was last seen Jan. 8.

Mackenzie Ham was last seen more than 20 days ago, according to police.

Mackenzie is a white girl, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 115 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, with a hazel speck on the bottom of her left iris.

In a Facebook post, Ocala police said, “URGENT ⚠️ The below pictured juvenile has been missing for over 20 days. Please, if you have seen her or have any information as to her whereabouts please contact the tip line below or local law enforcement.”

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 321-888-2198.