Daytona police hope construction gear helps ID body found in wooded area

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Daytona Beach police say construction gear was found near a body.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach police are hoping that some construction gear could be the key to identifying a body that was recently found in a wooded area.

The body was found near LPGA Boulevard, but authorities have not yet released further details about how it was found or if the death was suspicious.

Police said a neon yellow and orange-striped high-visibility vest and a white helmet with a sticker on it that reads “Watch for us” were found near the body.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective David Dinardi at 386-671-5219 or email him at DinardiDavid@dbpd.us regarding case 200001469.

