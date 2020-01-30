Legionnaires’ disease strikes inmates at federal prison in Florida

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An unknown number of inmates at the Coleman federal prison in Sumter County have been diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease, according to government officials.

The cause of the outbreak is not known.

Legionnaires’ disease is a severe form of pneumonia that impacts the lungs. Typically, it spreads when someone breathes in small droplets of water that are contaminated with the bacteria. It can be treated with antibiotics.

The U.S. government said the outbreak is impacting what’s known as a “minimum security satellite camp” for women that houses about 400 inmates and is part of the larger prison in Sumterville.

The facility said it’s working closely with Florida health officials to track down the source of the bacteria.

It’s not known if any inmates have been taken to hospitals for treatment.