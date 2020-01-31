70ºF

Second suspect in Orlando Police involved shooting denied bond

Billings tried to run from officers and was seen with a handgun

Ezzy Castro, Reporter

Tags: Orlando Police, Trave Billings, Western Way Shopping Center
Trave Billings
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – 29-year-old Trave Billings was moved to the Orange County Jail Thursday night after recovering at the hospital.

Police say he and 29-year-old De'Angelo Stephenson forced a man into an SUV in Parramore which led officers on a chase. Investigators said Billings was driving.

Billings then jumped out of the car at the Western Way Shopping Center and tried to carjack another driver, police said.

According to investigators, Billings tried to run from officers and was seen with a handgun. That's when he was shot by an Orlando Police officer.

On Friday, Billings was scheduled to appear before a judge but did not show up. The judge ordered him no bond for armed kidnapping and armed carjacking charges.

Stephenson was also denied bond during a first appearance hearing on Thursday.

