Second suspect in Orlando Police involved shooting denied bond

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – 29-year-old Trave Billings was moved to the Orange County Jail Thursday night after recovering at the hospital.

Police say he and 29-year-old De'Angelo Stephenson forced a man into an SUV in Parramore which led officers on a chase. Investigators said Billings was driving.

RELATED: Kidnapping suspect shot by Orlando police officer, chief says | Suspect involved in kidnapping and officer-involved shooting appears in court

The man who was shot by OPD on Wednesday following a kidnapping & chase is set to appear before a judge in a couple of hours.



Trave Billings is facing a long list of charges this morning.



We are live from the Orange County Jail in minutes @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Py39o4BnnA — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) January 31, 2020

Billings then jumped out of the car at the Western Way Shopping Center and tried to carjack another driver, police said.

According to investigators, Billings tried to run from officers and was seen with a handgun. That's when he was shot by an Orlando Police officer.

On Friday, Billings was scheduled to appear before a judge but did not show up. The judge ordered him no bond for armed kidnapping and armed carjacking charges.

Stephenson was also denied bond during a first appearance hearing on Thursday.