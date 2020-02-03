Bored FIT students climbed tower in construction site to ‘mess with people,’ police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A group of Florida Institute of Technology students trespassed on a construction site, climbed a radio tower and pointed a green laser at pedestrians because they were bored and wanted to “mess with people,” according to the Melbourne Police Department.

Police said they were called to the Roberts Hall construction site around 1:20 a.m. Sunday after security officers spotted the three teens on top of a radio tower on the roof of the seven-story tall building, pointing a green laser at people as they walked by.

The building is vacant and under construction with signs outside that read, “This is a restricted construction site. Absolutely no admittance,” records show.

When officers arrived, they said they went to the roof but didn’t immediately see the students until another officer climbed the radio tower.

Stephen Minnick, Connor Clemente and Kellen Sappington were taken into custody, according to the affidavit. Police said all three men are 19-year-old FIT students.

Clemente told the arresting officers that he and his two friends were bored so they decided to climb up to the roof to use Sappington’s green laser to “mess with people,” according to the report.

The men said they knew the property was vacant because it was under construction but they didn’t see the no trespassing signs, records show.

All three suspects are facing trespassing charges.