Human remains found buried in mound of dirt outside Marion County home, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Human remains were found in the backyard of a home in Highlands after deputies received a tip, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a woman told them Saturday that a body was buried in a mound of dirt behind a home in Highlands.

A man who was questioned denied that there was a body in the dirt and said the mound was there because he dug a new burn pit about three weeks ago, according to the report.

A search was conducted and a dead man was found buried in the mound, records show.

Authorities have not released details about the man’s identity or the circumstances of his death. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Simpson, of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 352-368-3586, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.