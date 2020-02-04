School bus driver hits car while in reverse, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A local mother says her son’s school bus hit a car while driving in reverse one morning before school.

A report by the Florida Highway Patrol said the bus driver thought he put the bus in neutral while stopped, but actually put it in reverse, causing the accident.

Meade said her son is an 8th grader at Horizon Middle School and that the crash happened on Monday morning, just 10 minutes after he got on the bus.

“He said, ‘We passed the kid on the side of the road, that we were supposed to pick up, so the bus driver put the bus in reverse and was backing down the road,’” Sissy Meade said.

FHP records show the bus driver was ticketed for improper backing.

Troopers said the crash happened on South Orange Blossom Trail west of Universal Drive.

News 6 contacted the Osceola School District regarding the incident.

District officials said there are currently two investigations open right now involving the driver: one pertains to this crash and the other is regarding a cellphone.

The district also said the driver has been assigned to non-driving duties until the investigation is completed.