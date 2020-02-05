Florida man accused of killing toy poodle with dowel, attacking terrier during ‘rampage’

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who was mad at his parents went on a rampage, attacking one dog and killing another with a wooden dowel, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrived at Austin Ilardo’s home on Lehigh Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of the 18-year-old suspect’s “rampage.”

Ilardo said he was angry with his parents and he took it out on a Boston terrier, striking the dog several times with his hands and his shoe, according to a news release.

He realized what he was doing was wrong, so he put the terrier in a bathroom so he wouldn’t hurt her anymore then called his dad and told him what happened, authorities said.

The conversation with his dad made Ilardo angry once again and this time, he grabbed a wooden dowel and fatally struck the family’s toy poodle, records show.

Deputies said they found the poodle’s body and the dowel used in the attack. The Boston terrier was found in the bathroom and did not have any visible injuries.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood described the crime as senseless.

“I think I speak for most of us when I say I’ll never understand taking out your anger on a defenseless animal. People are capable of terrible things,” he posted on Twitter.

Ilardo, 18, is facing charges of felony animal cruelty and misdemeanor animal cruelty. He’s being held at the Volusia County Jail on $6,000 bond.