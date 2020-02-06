Man shot near Balboa Drive by unknown person, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot Thursday by an unknown person, according to the Orlando County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting was reported around 1:49 a.m. near Balboa Drive and Governors Ave.

Deputies said responded to the address and found a man who told deputies he had been shot. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

Deputies went to the area of the shooting and were unable to locate a scene, deputies said.

The man who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and they are searching for a suspect.

