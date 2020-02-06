Nick Gordon died of heroin overdose in Altamonte Springs, autopsy shows

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Nick Gordon, the ex-partner of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown, died in Altamonte Springs last month after overdosing on heroin, according to an autopsy report.

Records show Gordon, 30, was found unresponsive in a room at The Sheraton Hotel in Maitland on Jan. 1 and was taken to Advent Health Altamonte Springs, where he died.

An autopsy report released Thursday shows that heroin toxicity was to blame for Gordon’s death. He also had Narcan, which is used to counteract the effects of an overdose, in his system. Other substances in his system included Clonazepam, ethanol and Oxycodone, according to the toxicology report.

Attorney Joe S. Habachy said after Gordon’s death that his client was working hard to stay sober.

“He genuinely wanted a happy healthy life with his family more than anything else,” Habachy said. “My heart goes out to the family and friends Nick leaves behind and to any other families dealing with the losses and heartache caused by drugs.”

Gordon’s death comes nearly five years after Brown, the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown, was found face-down and unresponsive in a bathtub in January 2015. She died after six months in a coma.

Investigators with the medical examiner’s office were not able to determine exactly how Brown died. An autopsy showed that she had morphine, cocaine, alcohol and prescription drugs in her body, but the medical examiner couldn’t determine if she killed herself, if someone else killed her or if her death was accidental.

Her family blamed Gordon, accusing him in the lawsuit of giving her a “toxic cocktail” before putting her face-down in the water.

Gordon was never charged in the case, but he was found responsible in a wrongful death lawsuit. An Atlanta judge ordered him to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Houston brought Gordon into her household as an orphan at the age of 12, raising him and her daughter after divorcing Bobby Brown in 2007. Gordon wore a large tattoo of Houston’s face on his arm and called the singer “mom,” but she never fully adopted him or included him in the will. After Houston’s death, Gordon and Bobbi Kristina went public with their romance.

