Wind, debris cause shutdown of State Road 408 at I-4
Drivers asked to seeks alternate route
ORLANDO, Fla. – State Road 408 is shut down at Interstate 4 due to loose scaffolding, windy conditions and debris, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Authorities said a trooper reported seeing debris Thursday evening and police arrived to find the scaffolding at a nearby construction site was unstable.
Drivers are being routed to I-4 while S.R. 408 is shut down in both directions.
Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.