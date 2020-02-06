Wind, debris cause shutdown of State Road 408 at I-4

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Road 408 is shut down at Interstate 4 due to loose scaffolding, windy conditions and debris, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said a trooper reported seeing debris Thursday evening and police arrived to find the scaffolding at a nearby construction site was unstable.

Drivers are being routed to I-4 while S.R. 408 is shut down in both directions.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.