81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

81ºF

Local News

Wind, debris cause shutdown of State Road 408 at I-4

Drivers asked to seeks alternate route

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Orange County, Interstate 4, State Road 408, Traffic

ORLANDO, Fla. – State Road 408 is shut down at Interstate 4 due to loose scaffolding, windy conditions and debris, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities said a trooper reported seeing debris Thursday evening and police arrived to find the scaffolding at a nearby construction site was unstable.

Drivers are being routed to I-4 while S.R. 408 is shut down in both directions.

Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: