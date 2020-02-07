62ºF

Arrest made in Palm Bay ‘Compound’ beating that left teen in coma

Michael Hoffa faces attempted murder charge; Brennan Navarre returns home from hospital

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Palm Bay, Brevard County, Crime

PALM BAY, Fla. – A 22-year-old man was arrested in Palm Bay in connection with a beating at the “Compound” that left a man in a coma.

Palm Bay police said Michael Hoffa was arrested Thursday on attempted murder charges.

According to authorities, Brennan Navarre, 19, was found unconscious in December at the “Compound,” an abandoned housing development in southwest Palm Bay near the intersection of J.A. Bombardier Boulevard and Kentucky Drive, typically used for ATVs and other activities.

Investigators have not said what led to Hoffa’s arrest.

Navarre recently returned home from the hospital and is doing much better, according to his family

