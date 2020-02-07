Space Coast Air Force bases will change names to reflect Space Force

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The Space Coast’s two Air Force bases will soon change names to reflect their connections to the newly minted Space Force branch of the military, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

Patrick Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station will become Patrick Space Force Base and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station within 30 days, 45th Space Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Douglas Schiess said during his "State of the Installation" briefing early Friday.

“The names of the two bases will change,” Schiess said. “When that happens, we believe we’ll probably be one of the first, if not the first, bases to do that.”

