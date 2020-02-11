Man accused of attacking girlfriend’s puppy

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Sanford man is accused of attacking his girlfriend’s dog, according to a Seminole County Sheriff’s Office report.

Marcus Campbell is facing charges of aggravated animal cruelty.

The Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the scene around 9 p.m. on Feb. 10.

The dog owner said she came home and noticed the dog crate was damaged.

She told deputies she found a large amount of blood in the bathroom along with a dented cooking pot with blood on it.

Deputies said she told investigators she could not find her 7-month-old puppy “Princess.”

Investigators said she told deputies she found her puppy hiding behind a couch on the front porch with a large amount of blood coming from its mouth.

She told deputies she questioned Campbell on what happened.

“She wasn’t listening like you,” Campbell told her, according to the arrest report.

The arrest report shows Campbell has a history of domestic violence with his girlfriend.

Investigators said they found Campbell after a quick search and took him into custody.

Deputies said while they putting Campbell in the patrol car they found blood on Marcus’ legs and shoes.