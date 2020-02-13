84ºF

13-year-old Leesburg girl has been missing for days, deputies say

Jazmine Casey was last seen Monday

Tags: Lake County
Jazmine Casey
Jazmine Casey (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies say they’re looking for a 13-year-old Leesburg girl who was last seen Monday.

Jazmine Casey was wearing a red, white and blue jacket with gray leggings when she went missing.

She has brown hair, brown eyes and she’s about 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-9500.

