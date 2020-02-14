Man accused of growling at police K9 after scuffle to provoke another fight

LEESBURG, Fla. – A man growled at a police K9, trying to provoke another fight, after the dog was used to subdue him for resisting arrest, Leesburg police said.

According to the arrest report, officers responded to Sunnyside Drive Tuesday for reports of a domestic battery, and found Michael Holcomb, 39, pinning a woman to the ground with his knees.

Officers said they instructed Holcomb to release the woman, back away and lie on the ground. Holcomb continued to walk away from police, refused requests to stop moving, and walked out of the home into the roadway, according to the report.

A K9 officer responded to the scene and deployed K9 Max, who knocked Holcomb to the ground, biting him in the arms and legs, police said. Holcomb tried to punch and kick K9 Max, then growled at the dog as if to engage in another fight, according to investigators.

Holcomb allegedly began to walk away from the scene again, ignoring orders to stop, and was tased by officers so he could be taken into custody.

Lake County jail records show Holcomb is being held on charges of domestic battery by strangulation, simple domestic battery with two prior convictions, resisting arrest and battery on a police dog.