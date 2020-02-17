Family seeks justice for slain woman they don’t believe was intended shooting target

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As the family of a 27-year-old woman killed in a shooting Sunday is asking for the killer to come forward, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has announced a cash reward in hopes that someone knows something.

No information has been released about the person or people responsible for the shooting Sunday that happened at 1610 South Orange Blossom Trail. Nothing is known about a possible motive, either.

Renisha Lee was a resident at the mobile home park and killed in the shooting.

On Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

“We just praying that they get whoever did this in custody,” Lee’s stepfather Stovelleo Stovall said.

Lee’s stepfather, who is a pastor in Orlando, said he’s not giving up.

“We need justice, we need peace so we can (go) and put this baby to rest,” Stovall said.

Lee’s family said they don’t believe she was the intended target. They say she was a hard worker who loved her family and her church.

“We asked those who know that they (saw), something to go forward, step forth, do the right thing, do the Godly thing,” Stovall said.

A witness told News 6 she saw what appeared to be a car speeding away from the scene after hearing gunshots Sunday evening. There are cameras nearby that also may help deputies in their investigation.

Lee’s stepfather said Orange County Sheriff John Mina called him directly about the case Monday. He said the sheriff said he’d be on the case and working to try and help the family get justice.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Lee’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral costs.