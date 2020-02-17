Helicopter tips over at Ormond Beach airport

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – A helicopter flipped onto its side Monday at the Ormond Beach Municipal Airport while the pilot was practicing a touch-and-go landing, officials with the airport said.

The Schweitzer H289 helicopter owned by Tomlinson Aviation was being used for a touch-and-go operation at the airport around 3 p.m. when for an unknown reason it tipped over in a grassy area between a runway and a taxiway, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot was the only person on board and was uninjured, airport officials said.

Ormond Beach police said they assisted with traffic. Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.

The helicopter will remain on the field until the FAA authorizes its removal.

The FAA will investigate the incident and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause, according to the FAA statement.

Sky 6 aerial video of the helicopter showed the helicopter was up right about an hour after the incident.