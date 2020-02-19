News 6/360: Integrating the military and honoring icons through art, Central Florida is rooted in Black History

ORLANDO, Fla. – In this week’s episode of News 6/360, News 6 is highlighting Black History Month and the historic African-Americans who have ties to Central Florida.

News 6 anchors Julie Broughton and Brianna Volz dive into how the first incorporated all-black city in the nation is showing off its rich history through art. They also tell the story of one Central Florida veteran who helped integrate the military during World War II with a secret mission and a risky jump into a fiery forest. Since Central Florida is rich with Black History, they also walk you through places you can visit throughout the region to learn more about the iconic figures who paved the way for African-Americans today.

