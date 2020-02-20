Orlando police issue 17 tickets for cell phone and texting violations in school zones

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando officers stopped 25 vehicles while enforcing no cell phones while driving in school zones, police said in a Facebook post.

Police said investigators stopped 25 drivers and wrote 17 tickets for cell phone and texting violations Wednesday afternoon.

Officers want to remind drivers to not use cell phones in school zones or construction zones.

Investigators posted photos of the traffic stops they made on social media.

Drivers found in violation of the texting and driving law could face a $166 fine.