Lockdown lifted after report of possible gun at Denn John Middle School, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Denn John Middle School was on lockdown as authorities investigated a report of a possible gun on campus, according to police.

Kissimmee police said the lockdown was in place around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The lockdown was lifted just after noon, Osceola school district officials said. A spokeswoman for the district said the report was unfounded by law enforcement.

We are investigating an allegation of a possible handgun at Denn John Middle. The school is on lockdown at this time and parents are being asked not to respond to the campus until officers can thoroughly investigate the incident. Students will not be released at this time. — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) February 20, 2020

The lockdown came just hours after police said patrols would be stepped up at the school after rumors of a threat that may have referenced Denn John Middle.

Prior to the report of the possible gun on campus, police said investigators discovered while talking to students that no one had actually read or heard any threat.

No other details were immediately available.

