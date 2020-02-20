Rumor prompts lockdown at DeLand High School, police say

DeLAND, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a rumor that prompted a lockdown at DeLand High School, according to police.

Volusia County Public School officials said the school was placed under the lockdown around noon Thursday after a student reported hearing another student tell someone he was going to “shoot someone.”

“Even if it was a rumor, we have to take all of these very seriously,” a spokesperson for the district said.

DeLand police said the lockdown was in place as a precaution.

The lockdown comes moments after a middle school in Osceola County was under a lockdown after a report of a possible gun on campus. No gun was found and that lockdown was lifted about 30 minutes later, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

