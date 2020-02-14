72ºF

Authorities investigate code red at Lake Brantley High School

SCSO searches classrooms after threat on social media

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A code red has been issued for Lake Brantley High School, according to school officials.

School officials posted on social media Friday:

“We have a situation on campus that Altamonte Springs Police Department is currently investigating.”

According to Seminole County Public Schools, the code red stems from a social media threat showing a kid with a gun in the mirror with a message.

Authorities are currently investigating to see if the image is credible.

Officials told News 6 that this is NOT an active shooter situation.

All doors in the school are locked and lights are turned off, according to school officials.

The code red and shelter in place alert will stay active until students and teachers are given the all-clear, officials said.

No other information has been made available.

This threat comes on the anniversary of the Parkland shooting which left 17 people dead after a gunman opened fire inside Stoneman Douglas High School.

We will be updating this developing story.

