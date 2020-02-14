Authorities investigate code red at Lake Brantley High School

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A code red has been issued for Lake Brantley High School, according to school officials.

School officials posted on social media Friday:

“We have a situation on campus that Altamonte Springs Police Department is currently investigating.”

Just got to Lake Brantley High School. We see Worried parents standing outside the campus @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/SXVvdqaodk — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) February 14, 2020

According to Seminole County Public Schools, the code red stems from a social media threat showing a kid with a gun in the mirror with a message.

Authorities are currently investigating to see if the image is credible.

Officials told News 6 that this is NOT an active shooter situation.

All doors in the school are locked and lights are turned off, according to school officials.

The code red and shelter in place alert will stay active until students and teachers are given the all-clear, officials said.

Lake Brantley High School is currently under a code red. We have a situation on campus that Altamonte Springs Police Department is currently investigating. We will let you know when all is clear on campus. — Lake Brantley HS (@lakebrantley) February 14, 2020

No other information has been made available.

This threat comes on the anniversary of the Parkland shooting which left 17 people dead after a gunman opened fire inside Stoneman Douglas High School.

We will be updating this developing story.